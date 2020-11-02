Earnings results for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Matson last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm earned $524.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Matson has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Matson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:MATX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Matson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.38%. The high price target for MATX is $60.00 and the low price target for MATX is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Matson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Matson has a forecasted downside of 13.4% from its current price of $51.95. Matson has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:MATX)

Matson pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Matson has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Matson is 48.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Matson will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.72% next year. This indicates that Matson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:MATX)

In the past three months, Matson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.95% of the stock of Matson is held by insiders. 86.07% of the stock of Matson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:MATX



Earnings for Matson are expected to decrease by -1.49% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Matson is 25.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Matson is 25.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 16.36. Matson has a P/B Ratio of 2.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here