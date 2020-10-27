Earnings results for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Benchmark Electronics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $491 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.33 million. Its revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.1. Benchmark Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Benchmark Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.59%. The high price target for BHE is $28.00 and the low price target for BHE is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Benchmark Electronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Benchmark Electronics has a forecasted upside of 36.6% from its current price of $20.50. Benchmark Electronics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Benchmark Electronics pays a meaningful dividend of 3.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Benchmark Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 48.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, Benchmark Electronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Benchmark Electronics is held by insiders. 94.42% of the stock of Benchmark Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 2,052.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 2,052.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52. Benchmark Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

