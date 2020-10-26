Earnings results for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.60%. The high price target for BHLB is $13.50 and the low price target for BHLB is $12.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $11.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.01%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Berkshire Hills Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Berkshire Hills Bancorp is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Berkshire Hills Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.54% next year. This indicates that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

In the past three months, Berkshire Hills Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,193.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of Berkshire Hills Bancorp is held by insiders. 75.41% of the stock of Berkshire Hills Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB



Earnings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp are expected to grow by 766.67% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Berkshire Hills Bancorp is -1.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Berkshire Hills Bancorp is -1.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

