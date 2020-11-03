Earnings results for Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Corporation (bry) is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Berry Petroleum last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year. Berry Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Berry Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 178.62%. The high price target for BRY is $12.00 and the low price target for BRY is $3.50. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Berry Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 1 buy rating, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.86, Berry Petroleum has a forecasted upside of 178.6% from its current price of $2.82. Berry Petroleum has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Berry Petroleum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

In the past three months, Berry Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Berry Petroleum is held by insiders. 92.22% of the stock of Berry Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY



Earnings for Berry Petroleum are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.57 to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Berry Petroleum is -1.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Berry Petroleum is -1.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Berry Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here