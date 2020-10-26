Earnings results for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Beyond Meat last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Its revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Beyond Meat has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Beyond Meat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.53%. The high price target for BYND is $178.00 and the low price target for BYND is $50.00. There are currently 9 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat does not currently pay a dividend. Beyond Meat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

In the past three months, Beyond Meat insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,897,103.00 in company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of Beyond Meat is held by insiders. Only 31.45% of the stock of Beyond Meat is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND



Earnings for Beyond Meat are expected to grow by 766.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Beyond Meat is -2,146.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beyond Meat has a P/B Ratio of 27.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

