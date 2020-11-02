Earnings results for BGC Partners (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Kennametal last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm earned $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year. Kennametal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BGC Partners (NYSE:KMT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kennametal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.53%. The high price target for KMT is $40.00 and the low price target for KMT is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kennametal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.71, Kennametal has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $31.00. Kennametal has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BGC Partners (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal pays a meaningful dividend of 2.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kennametal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kennametal is 85.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Kennametal will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.78% next year. This indicates that Kennametal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BGC Partners (NYSE:KMT)

In the past three months, Kennametal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Kennametal is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of BGC Partners (NYSE:KMT



Earnings for Kennametal are expected to grow by 78.13% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Kennametal is -442.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kennametal is -442.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kennametal has a PEG Ratio of 7.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kennametal has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here