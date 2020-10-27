Earnings results for BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

BGC Partners last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. BGC Partners has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.2. BGC Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BGC Partners in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BGC Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BGC Partners is 6.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BGC Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.25% next year. This indicates that BGC Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

In the past three months, BGC Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.30% of the stock of BGC Partners is held by insiders. 50.06% of the stock of BGC Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BGC Partners are expected to grow by 16.36% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.64 per share. The P/E ratio of BGC Partners is 50.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of BGC Partners is 50.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. BGC Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

