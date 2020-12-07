Earnings results for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 12/07/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BHP Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BHP Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BHP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BHP Group is 61.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BHP Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.44% next year. This indicates that BHP Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

In the past three months, BHP Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of BHP Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP



Earnings for BHP Group are expected to decrease by -5.32% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $4.45 per share. The P/E ratio of BHP Group is 17.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of BHP Group is 17.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.87. BHP Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BHP Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here