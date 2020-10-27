Earnings results for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Big 5 Sporting Goods last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm earned $227.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Big 5 Sporting Goods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Big 5 Sporting Goods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.73%. The high price target for BGFV is $15.00 and the low price target for BGFV is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Big 5 Sporting Goods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a forecasted upside of 87.7% from its current price of $7.99. Big 5 Sporting Goods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Big 5 Sporting Goods does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 97.56%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

In the past three months, Big 5 Sporting Goods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $57,802.00 in company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by insiders. Only 30.89% of the stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV



The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 12.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods is 12.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

