BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31.

BigCommerce last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BigCommerce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BigCommerce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BigCommerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.26%. The high price target for BIGC is $132.00 and the low price target for BIGC is $53.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BigCommerce does not currently pay a dividend. BigCommerce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BigCommerce insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for BigCommerce are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($0.45) per share.

