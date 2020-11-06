Earnings results for Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Biglari last announced its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported $121.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter. Biglari has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Biglari has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Biglari does not currently pay a dividend. Biglari does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Biglari insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Biglari is held by institutions.

