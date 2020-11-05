Earnings results for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

Bill.com last posted its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Its revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bill.com has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. Bill.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bill.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.85%. The high price target for BILL is $132.00 and the low price target for BILL is $48.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com does not currently pay a dividend. Bill.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

In the past three months, Bill.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $411,672,152.00 in company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Bill.com is held by insiders. 79.47% of the stock of Bill.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL



Earnings for Bill.com are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Bill.com is -187.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bill.com is -187.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bill.com has a P/B Ratio of 11.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

