Earnings results for (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6099999999999999.
(BIO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $536.88 million during the quarter. (BIO.B) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. (BIO.B) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)
There is no enough data Analyst Ratings
There is not enough analysis data for (BIO.B).
Dividend Strength: (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)
(BIO.B) does not currently pay a dividend. (BIO.B) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)
In the past three months, (BIO.B) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.38% of the stock of (BIO.B) is held by insiders. Only 0.06% of the stock of (BIO.B) is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B
The P/E ratio of (BIO.B) is 8.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of (BIO.B) is 8.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. (BIO.B) has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
