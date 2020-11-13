Earnings results for Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.78.

Bio-Path last announced its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34. Bio-Path has generated ($3.24) earnings per share over the last year. Bio-Path has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bio-Path in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 234.26%. The high price target for BPTH is $12.00 and the low price target for BPTH is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Path does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

In the past three months, Bio-Path insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Bio-Path is held by insiders. Only 6.12% of the stock of Bio-Path is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH



Earnings for Bio-Path are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.14) to ($2.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Bio-Path is -1.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bio-Path is -1.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bio-Path has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

