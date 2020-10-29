Earnings results for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6099999999999999.

Bio-Rad Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm earned $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $7.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $577.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.27%. The high price target for BIO is $666.00 and the low price target for BIO is $430.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bio-Rad Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $577.75, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $559.46. Bio-Rad Laboratories has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

In the past three months, Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,235,805.00 in company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by insiders. 65.23% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO



Earnings for Bio-Rad Laboratories are expected to grow by 20.13% in the coming year, from $7.90 to $9.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 8.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 8.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here