Earnings results for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Bio-Techne last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company earned $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Its revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Techne has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. Bio-Techne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bio-Techne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $279.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.43%. The high price target for TECH is $365.00 and the low price target for TECH is $220.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bio-Techne has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $279.00, Bio-Techne has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $267.16. Bio-Techne has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne has a dividend yield of 0.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bio-Techne has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bio-Techne is 33.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bio-Techne will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.38% next year. This indicates that Bio-Techne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

In the past three months, Bio-Techne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Bio-Techne is held by insiders. 94.49% of the stock of Bio-Techne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH



Earnings for Bio-Techne are expected to grow by 18.43% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $5.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Bio-Techne is 46.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Bio-Techne is 46.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. Bio-Techne has a PEG Ratio of 7.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bio-Techne has a P/B Ratio of 7.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

