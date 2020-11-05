Earnings results for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.7. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.97%. The high price target for BMRN is $218.00 and the low price target for BMRN is $77.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.88, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a forecasted upside of 57.0% from its current price of $76.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BioMarin Pharmaceutical insiders have bought 491.03% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,001,728.00 in company stock and sold $169,489.00 in company stock. Only 2.15% of the stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 98.59% of the stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 113.16% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 115.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 115.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a PEG Ratio of 5.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

