Earnings results for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Analyst Opinion on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Dividend Strength: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

In the past three months, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.03% of the stock of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 4.14% of the stock of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV



Earnings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals are expected to remain at ($0.06) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is -1.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

