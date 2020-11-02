Earnings results for BioSig Technologies (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Crawford & Company last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Crawford & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Crawford & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crawford & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Crawford & Company insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.78% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.12% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Crawford & Company is -320.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crawford & Company is -320.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crawford & Company has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

