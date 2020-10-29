Earnings results for BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

BioTelemetry last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.3. BioTelemetry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioTelemetry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.61%. The high price target for BEAT is $80.00 and the low price target for BEAT is $43.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioTelemetry has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.50, BioTelemetry has a forecasted upside of 50.6% from its current price of $40.17. BioTelemetry has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

BioTelemetry does not currently pay a dividend. BioTelemetry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BioTelemetry insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of BioTelemetry is held by insiders. 92.82% of the stock of BioTelemetry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BioTelemetry are expected to grow by 25.75% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $2.10 per share. The P/E ratio of BioTelemetry is 77.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of BioTelemetry is 77.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. BioTelemetry has a PEG Ratio of 2.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BioTelemetry has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

