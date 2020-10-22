Earnings results for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

BJ’s Restaurants last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The business earned $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. BJ’s Restaurants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.04%. The high price target for BJRI is $52.00 and the low price target for BJRI is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BJ’s Restaurants has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.63, BJ’s Restaurants has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $32.25. BJ’s Restaurants has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants does not currently pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

In the past three months, BJ’s Restaurants insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of BJ’s Restaurants is held by insiders. 89.66% of the stock of BJ’s Restaurants is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI



Earnings for BJ’s Restaurants are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of BJ’s Restaurants is -48.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BJ’s Restaurants is -48.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BJ’s Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

