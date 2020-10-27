Earnings results for Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Blackbaud last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.2. Blackbaud has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blackbaud in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.13%. The high price target for BLKB is $80.00 and the low price target for BLKB is $50.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Blackbaud has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Blackbaud has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $58.49. Blackbaud has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud does not currently pay a dividend. Blackbaud does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

In the past three months, Blackbaud insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Blackbaud is held by insiders. 99.37% of the stock of Blackbaud is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB



Earnings for Blackbaud are expected to grow by 0.63% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Blackbaud is 127.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Blackbaud is 127.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Blackbaud has a PEG Ratio of 4.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Blackbaud has a P/B Ratio of 7.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

