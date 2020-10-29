Earnings results for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

BlackLine last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Its revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. BlackLine has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackLine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.01%. The high price target for BL is $107.00 and the low price target for BL is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BlackLine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.56, BlackLine has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $92.17. BlackLine has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine does not currently pay a dividend. BlackLine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

In the past three months, BlackLine insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,209,123.00 in company stock. Only 13.44% of the stock of BlackLine is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL



Earnings for BlackLine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of BlackLine is -129.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BlackLine is -129.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BlackLine has a P/B Ratio of 12.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

