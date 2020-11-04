Earnings results for BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

BlackRock Capital Investment last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year. BlackRock Capital Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackRock Capital Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 124.49%. The high price target for BKCC is $5.50 and the low price target for BKCC is $5.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BlackRock Capital Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, BlackRock Capital Investment has a forecasted upside of 124.5% from its current price of $2.45. BlackRock Capital Investment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 16.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BlackRock Capital Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BlackRock Capital Investment is 67.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, BlackRock Capital Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 571.43% in the coming year. This indicates that BlackRock Capital Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

In the past three months, BlackRock Capital Investment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $23,520.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of BlackRock Capital Investment is held by insiders. Only 28.39% of the stock of BlackRock Capital Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC



Earnings for BlackRock Capital Investment are expected to decrease by -30.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock Capital Investment is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BlackRock Capital Investment is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

