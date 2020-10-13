Earnings results for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.15.

BlackRock last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. BlackRock has generated $28.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. BlackRock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackRock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $615.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.06%. The high price target for BLK is $686.00 and the low price target for BLK is $487.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BlackRock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $615.27, BlackRock has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $614.89. BlackRock has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock pays a meaningful dividend of 2.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BlackRock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BlackRock is 50.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BlackRock will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.01% next year. This indicates that BlackRock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

In the past three months, BlackRock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,405,326.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of BlackRock is held by insiders. 79.21% of the stock of BlackRock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK



Earnings for BlackRock are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $29.88 to $32.26 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock is 21.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.91. The P/E ratio of BlackRock is 21.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.93. BlackRock has a PEG Ratio of 1.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BlackRock has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

