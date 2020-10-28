Earnings results for Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Blackstone Group last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackstone Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.6. Blackstone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blackstone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.28%. The high price target for BX is $72.00 and the low price target for BX is $49.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blackstone Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.35, Blackstone Group has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $51.87. Blackstone Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Blackstone Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Blackstone Group is 64.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Blackstone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.67% next year. This indicates that Blackstone Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

In the past three months, Blackstone Group insiders have sold 522.42% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $4,050,000.00 in company stock and sold $25,207,995.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Blackstone Group is held by insiders. 59.47% of the stock of Blackstone Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX



Earnings for Blackstone Group are expected to grow by 35.75% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Blackstone Group is 47.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Blackstone Group is 47.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Blackstone Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

