Earnings results for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Capital Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.92%. The high price target for BXMT is $36.00 and the low price target for BXMT is $24.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.58, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a forecasted upside of 35.9% from its current price of $21.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.39%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is 100.81%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Blackstone Mortgage Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 110.22% in the coming year. This indicates that Blackstone Mortgage Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

In the past three months, Blackstone Mortgage Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $161,182.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is held by insiders. 60.52% of the stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT



Earnings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 3.21% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is 23.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is 23.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here