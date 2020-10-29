Earnings results for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Bloom Energy last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. Bloom Energy has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Bloom Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.29%. The high price target for BE is $24.00 and the low price target for BE is $8.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bloom Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Bloom Energy has a forecasted upside of 23.3% from its current price of $14.60. Bloom Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Bloom Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

In the past three months, Bloom Energy insiders have sold 14,872.13% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,040,200.00 in company stock and sold $155,740,109.00 in company stock. Only 26.82% of the stock of Bloom Energy is held by insiders. 44.93% of the stock of Bloom Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE



Earnings for Bloom Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Bloom Energy is -8.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bloom Energy is -8.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

