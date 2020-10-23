Earnings results for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Bloomin’ Brands last issued its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business earned $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Its revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Bloomin’ Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.01%. The high price target for BLMN is $25.00 and the low price target for BLMN is $10.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bloomin’ Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.60, Bloomin’ Brands has a forecasted downside of 12.0% from its current price of $17.73. Bloomin’ Brands has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bloomin’ Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is 19.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bloomin’ Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.88% next year. This indicates that Bloomin’ Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

In the past three months, Bloomin’ Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Bloomin’ Brands is held by insiders. 89.20% of the stock of Bloomin’ Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN



Earnings for Bloomin’ Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is -16.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is -16.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bloomin’ Brands has a P/B Ratio of 8.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

