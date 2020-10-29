Earnings results for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Blue Apron last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Blue Apron has generated ($4.67) earnings per share over the last year. Blue Apron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blue Apron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.64%. The high price target for APRN is $18.00 and the low price target for APRN is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron does not currently pay a dividend. Blue Apron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

In the past three months, Blue Apron insiders have bought 301.86% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $504,110.00 in company stock and sold $125,443.00 in company stock. Only 24.48% of the stock of Blue Apron is held by insiders. Only 24.84% of the stock of Blue Apron is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN



Earnings for Blue Apron are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.59) to ($2.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Blue Apron is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Blue Apron is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Blue Apron has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

