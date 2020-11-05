Earnings results for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/05/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.73.

bluebird bio last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business earned $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Its revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. bluebird bio has generated ($14.31) earnings per share over the last year. bluebird bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for bluebird bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.34%. The high price target for BLUE is $160.00 and the low price target for BLUE is $55.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

bluebird bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.08, bluebird bio has a forecasted upside of 74.3% from its current price of $58.55. bluebird bio has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio does not currently pay a dividend. bluebird bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

In the past three months, bluebird bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $67,695.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of bluebird bio is held by insiders. 96.39% of the stock of bluebird bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE



Earnings for bluebird bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($10.44) to ($12.61) per share. The P/E ratio of bluebird bio is -4.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of bluebird bio is -4.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. bluebird bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

