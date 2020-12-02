Earnings results for BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)
BlueCity Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.
Analyst Opinion on BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)
1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlueCity in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”
There is not enough analysis data for BlueCity.
Dividend Strength: BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)
BlueCity does not currently pay a dividend. BlueCity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)
In the past three months, BlueCity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of BlueCity is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT
More latest stories: here