Earnings results for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Bluegreen Vacations last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. The business earned $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. Bluegreen Vacations has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year. Bluegreen Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Dividend Strength: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations does not currently pay a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

In the past three months, Bluegreen Vacations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.18% of the stock of Bluegreen Vacations is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH



Earnings for Bluegreen Vacations are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.05) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Bluegreen Vacations is -4.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bluegreen Vacations is -4.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bluegreen Vacations has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here