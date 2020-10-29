Earnings results for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG)

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Bluegreen Vacations last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Bluegreen Vacations has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Bluegreen Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.81%. The high price target for BXG is $7.50 and the low price target for BXG is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bluegreen Vacations has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG)

Bluegreen Vacations is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bluegreen Vacations does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bluegreen Vacations is 43.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bluegreen Vacations will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.43% next year. This indicates that Bluegreen Vacations will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG)

In the past three months, Bluegreen Vacations insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 90.50% of the stock of Bluegreen Vacations is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.44% of the stock of Bluegreen Vacations is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG



Earnings for Bluegreen Vacations are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Bluegreen Vacations is 16.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Bluegreen Vacations is 16.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Bluegreen Vacations has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

