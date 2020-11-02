Earnings results for BlueLinx (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

IVERIC bio last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. IVERIC bio has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. IVERIC bio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IVERIC bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 119.59%. The high price target for ISEE is $13.00 and the low price target for ISEE is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IVERIC bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, IVERIC bio has a forecasted upside of 119.6% from its current price of $5.92. IVERIC bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength

IVERIC bio does not currently pay a dividend. IVERIC bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling

In the past three months, IVERIC bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of IVERIC bio is held by insiders. 85.67% of the stock of IVERIC bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation



Earnings for IVERIC bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of IVERIC bio is -4.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IVERIC bio is -4.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IVERIC bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

