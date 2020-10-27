Earnings results for BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

BlueLinx last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.12. The firm earned $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.11 million. BlueLinx has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. BlueLinx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlueLinx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.90%. The high price target for BXC is $25.00 and the low price target for BXC is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BlueLinx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, BlueLinx has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $21.95. BlueLinx has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx does not currently pay a dividend. BlueLinx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

In the past three months, BlueLinx insiders have bought 7.88% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $489,500.00 in company stock and sold $453,750.00 in company stock. Only 5.43% of the stock of BlueLinx is held by insiders. 70.33% of the stock of BlueLinx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC



Earnings for BlueLinx are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of BlueLinx is -18.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BlueLinx is -18.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here