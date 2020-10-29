Earnings results for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.9300000000000002.

Blueprint Medicines last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.20. The firm earned $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines has generated ($7.27) earnings per share over the last year. Blueprint Medicines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.20%. The high price target for BPMC is $122.00 and the low price target for BPMC is $77.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines does not currently pay a dividend. Blueprint Medicines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

In the past three months, Blueprint Medicines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,373,079.00 in company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of Blueprint Medicines is held by insiders. 99.55% of the stock of Blueprint Medicines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC



Earnings for Blueprint Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.79 to ($7.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Blueprint Medicines is -13.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Blueprint Medicines is -13.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Blueprint Medicines has a PEG Ratio of 3.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Blueprint Medicines has a P/B Ratio of 11.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

