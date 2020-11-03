Earnings results for BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

BMC Stock last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. Its revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. BMC Stock has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. BMC Stock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BMC Stock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.76%. The high price target for BMCH is $51.00 and the low price target for BMCH is $22.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BMC Stock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.80, BMC Stock has a forecasted downside of 15.8% from its current price of $42.50. BMC Stock has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock does not currently pay a dividend. BMC Stock does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)

In the past three months, BMC Stock insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of BMC Stock is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH



Earnings for BMC Stock are expected to grow by 19.29% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of BMC Stock is 23.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of BMC Stock is 23.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.99. BMC Stock has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

