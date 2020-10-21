Earnings results for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.

BOK Financial last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. BOK Financial has generated $7.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. BOK Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BOK Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.96%. The high price target for BOKF is $92.00 and the low price target for BOKF is $50.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BOK Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.40, BOK Financial has a forecasted upside of 17.0% from its current price of $56.77. BOK Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BOK Financial has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of BOK Financial is 28.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BOK Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.64% next year. This indicates that BOK Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

In the past three months, BOK Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.70% of the stock of BOK Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.50% of the stock of BOK Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF



Earnings for BOK Financial are expected to grow by 4.97% in the coming year, from $5.03 to $5.28 per share. The P/E ratio of BOK Financial is 10.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of BOK Financial is 10.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. BOK Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

