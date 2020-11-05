Earnings results for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $17.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $45.36.

Booking last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has generated $102.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Booking has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Booking in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,867.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.01%. The high price target for BKNG is $2,250.00 and the low price target for BKNG is $1,450.00. There are currently 17 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Booking has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 17 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,867.67, Booking has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $1,713.32. Booking has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking does not currently pay a dividend. Booking does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

In the past three months, Booking insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Booking is held by insiders. 92.64% of the stock of Booking is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)



Earnings for Booking are expected to grow by 237.72% in the coming year, from $20.04 to $67.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Booking is 28.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Booking is 28.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.37. Booking has a PEG Ratio of 4.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Booking has a P/B Ratio of 12.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

