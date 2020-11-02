Earnings results for Boot Barn (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

ChemoCentryx last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. ChemoCentryx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Boot Barn (NASDAQ:CCXI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ChemoCentryx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.93%. The high price target for CCXI is $100.00 and the low price target for CCXI is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ChemoCentryx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.44, ChemoCentryx has a forecasted upside of 50.9% from its current price of $48.00. ChemoCentryx has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Boot Barn (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx does not currently pay a dividend. ChemoCentryx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boot Barn (NASDAQ:CCXI)

In the past three months, ChemoCentryx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,656,484.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of ChemoCentryx is held by insiders. 76.36% of the stock of ChemoCentryx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boot Barn (NASDAQ:CCXI



Earnings for ChemoCentryx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($1.50) per share. The P/E ratio of ChemoCentryx is -88.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ChemoCentryx is -88.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ChemoCentryx has a P/B Ratio of 42.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here