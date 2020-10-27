Earnings results for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Boot Barn last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Its revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Boot Barn has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boot Barn in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.07%. The high price target for BOOT is $37.00 and the low price target for BOOT is $18.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Boot Barn has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.36, Boot Barn has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $32.63. Boot Barn has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn does not currently pay a dividend. Boot Barn does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

In the past three months, Boot Barn insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Boot Barn is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT



Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to grow by 46.85% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 25.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 25.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72. Boot Barn has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boot Barn has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

