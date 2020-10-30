Earnings results for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton last issued its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Booz Allen Hamilton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.26%. The high price target for BAH is $95.00 and the low price target for BAH is $79.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.55, Booz Allen Hamilton has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $75.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Booz Allen Hamilton does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 38.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Booz Allen Hamilton will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.32% next year. This indicates that Booz Allen Hamilton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

In the past three months, Booz Allen Hamilton insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $246,790.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Booz Allen Hamilton is held by insiders. 92.11% of the stock of Booz Allen Hamilton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH



Earnings for Booz Allen Hamilton are expected to grow by 12.98% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 21.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 21.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.00. Booz Allen Hamilton has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Booz Allen Hamilton has a P/B Ratio of 12.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

