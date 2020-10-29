Earnings results for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

BorgWarner last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Its revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. BorgWarner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BorgWarner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.03%. The high price target for BWA is $56.00 and the low price target for BWA is $23.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BorgWarner has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.36, BorgWarner has a forecasted upside of 21.0% from its current price of $36.65. BorgWarner has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner pays a meaningful dividend of 1.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BorgWarner has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BorgWarner is 16.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BorgWarner will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.68% next year. This indicates that BorgWarner will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

In the past three months, BorgWarner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,003,716.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of BorgWarner is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA



Earnings for BorgWarner are expected to grow by 63.96% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $3.64 per share. The P/E ratio of BorgWarner is 16.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of BorgWarner is 16.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 36.33. BorgWarner has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BorgWarner has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

