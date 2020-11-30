Earnings results for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Borr Drilling last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Borr Drilling does not currently pay a dividend. Borr Drilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Borr Drilling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.39% of the stock of Borr Drilling is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Borr Drilling is -0.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Borr Drilling is -0.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Borr Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.07. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

