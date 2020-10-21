Earnings results for Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Boston Private Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Boston Private Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boston Private Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.86%. The high price target for BPFH is $9.00 and the low price target for BPFH is $6.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Boston Private Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.13, Boston Private Financial has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $6.56. Boston Private Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Boston Private Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Boston Private Financial is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Boston Private Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.10% next year. This indicates that Boston Private Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

In the past three months, Boston Private Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.82% of the stock of Boston Private Financial is held by insiders. 89.56% of the stock of Boston Private Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH



Earnings for Boston Private Financial are expected to grow by 96.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Boston Private Financial is 13.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Boston Private Financial is 13.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Boston Private Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here