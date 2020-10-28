Earnings results for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Boston Scientific last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Boston Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.86%. The high price target for BSX is $58.00 and the low price target for BSX is $25.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 3 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boston Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.65, Boston Scientific has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $36.05. Boston Scientific has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Boston Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

In the past three months, Boston Scientific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,035,885.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Boston Scientific is held by insiders. 90.24% of the stock of Boston Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX



Earnings for Boston Scientific are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Boston Scientific is 12.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Boston Scientific is 12.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.94. Boston Scientific has a PEG Ratio of 3.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boston Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

