Box, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

BOX last released its earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. BOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.97%. The high price target for BOX is $30.00 and the low price target for BOX is $24.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BOX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.60, BOX has a forecasted upside of 37.0% from its current price of $18.69. BOX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

BOX does not currently pay a dividend. BOX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BOX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,722,400.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of BOX is held by insiders. 73.26% of the stock of BOX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BOX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of BOX is -26.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BOX is -26.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BOX has a P/B Ratio of 124.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

