Earnings results for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Boyd Gaming last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business earned $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Its revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boyd Gaming has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Boyd Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.25%. The high price target for BYD is $43.00 and the low price target for BYD is $23.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boyd Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.27, Boyd Gaming has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $34.70. Boyd Gaming has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Boyd Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

In the past three months, Boyd Gaming insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,767,816.00 in company stock. Only 29.08% of the stock of Boyd Gaming is held by insiders. 68.35% of the stock of Boyd Gaming is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD



Earnings for Boyd Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Boyd Gaming is -61.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Boyd Gaming is -61.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Boyd Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 3.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here