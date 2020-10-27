Earnings results for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

BP last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. BP has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year. BP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BP (NYSE:BP)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.29%. The high price target for BP is $47.00 and the low price target for BP is $21.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BP has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.39, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.43, BP has a forecasted upside of 86.3% from its current price of $15.80. BP has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BP (NYSE:BP)

BP is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BP does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BP is 42.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, BP will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.58% in the coming year. This indicates that BP may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BP (NYSE:BP)

In the past three months, BP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of BP is held by insiders. Only 8.51% of the stock of BP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BP (NYSE:BP



Earnings for BP are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.64) to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of BP is -2.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BP is -2.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BP has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

